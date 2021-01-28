Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.