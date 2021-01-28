Cardan Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,829 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7,897.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,068,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 1,055,557 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,415,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.