Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

