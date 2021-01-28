Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 1.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $344.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

