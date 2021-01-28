Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.65 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

