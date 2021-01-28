Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 161,513 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 329,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

