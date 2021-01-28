Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Capstead Mortgage stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $520.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

