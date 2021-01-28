Cappasity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,184.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Cappasity has a market cap of $621,964.22 and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.98 or 0.00891884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.25 or 0.04370647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017902 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.