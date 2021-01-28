Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

CFFN stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

