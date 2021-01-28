Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $28.99 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

