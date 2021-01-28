Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Shares of CPX opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.36. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0105643 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Insiders sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

