Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of REG stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.