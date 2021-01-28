Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $119.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

