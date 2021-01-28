Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $33,081,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 229.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,666,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.16 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

