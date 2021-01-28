Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

