Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $319,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.56 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.