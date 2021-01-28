Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.