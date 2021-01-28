Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,886 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

