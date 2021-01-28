Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 990 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.19 and its 200 day moving average is $258.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

