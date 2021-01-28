Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

