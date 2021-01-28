Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

CBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

