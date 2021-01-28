Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 44,905 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

