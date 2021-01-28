Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

COG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.