Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Match Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,442,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

