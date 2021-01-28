Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 167,787 Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UROV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

