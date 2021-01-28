Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 4,013 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.