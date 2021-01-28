Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851,803 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $6,351,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $701.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

