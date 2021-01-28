Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

DOV stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

