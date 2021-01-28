Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 528 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $428.37 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

