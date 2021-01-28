Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 5,019 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 67,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

