Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.85. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

