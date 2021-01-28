Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,448. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

