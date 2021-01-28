Canal Capital Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,353,000 after purchasing an additional 307,098 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 351,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.33. 117,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

