Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 864,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

