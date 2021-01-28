Canal Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 851 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.84. 25,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average is $344.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

