Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$55.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 18,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.