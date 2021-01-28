Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 418,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.