Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

CP stock traded down $11.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.29. 446,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.74.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.