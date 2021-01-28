Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$485.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$485.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$435.69.

TSE CP traded up C$22.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$446.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,875. The stock has a market cap of C$60.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$445.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$411.37.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

