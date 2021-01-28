Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

