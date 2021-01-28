Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

