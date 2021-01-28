Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.