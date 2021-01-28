Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.60. The company has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. Insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.83.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

