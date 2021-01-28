Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.83.
Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$129.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The stock has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$141.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.60.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
