Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

