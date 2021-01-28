Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 590,588 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70.

NYSE:CWH opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

