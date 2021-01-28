Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 5,730,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,916,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

