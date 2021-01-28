Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

