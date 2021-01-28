Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 153,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.