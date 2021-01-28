Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $508,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,041. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

